Turkish engine maker’s exports neared $0.5B last year, with parts used in more than 50 engine programs globally, CEO says

Defense firm TEI CEO eyes export growth as Türkiye expands aviation engine capabilities Turkish engine maker’s exports neared $0.5B last year, with parts used in more than 50 engine programs globally, CEO says

Mahmut Faruk Aksit says company has dual role: meeting Türkiye’s core aviation engine needs, supporting global civil, military engine programs

Türkiye's Tusas Engine Industries (TEI) is expanding its role in the global aviation supply chain while accelerating efforts to develop domestic engine capabilities, its CEO said.

Speaking to Anadolu at the international defense exhibition SAHA in Istanbul, Mahmut Faruk Aksit said TEI has a dual role in the aviation industry: producing critical engine technologies for Türkiye and supporting international aviation engine programs through parts and module production.

“One of our major activities is parts and module production.”

He said TEI’s exports have grown steadily.

“Last year, we were close to half a billion dollars in exports, and all of these parts are used in more than 50 different engine programs,” he said.

Key suppliers for known aviation engines

Aksit said the firm is currently among key suppliers for several well-known aviation engines, including the LEAP and GEnx programs.

He underlined that TEI’s export activity is not limited to GE Aerospace despite the company’s joint venture structure.

“Because we are a GE joint venture, everybody thinks we only sell to GE. There is no such thing,” he said. “We support aviation engine programs – both civil and military – across different countries and continents.”

Aksit said the role has helped position TEI as an internationally recognized aviation engine manufacturer.

“We are internationally recognized in the sector, and we are proud of that,” he added.

SAHA opens new cooperation channels

Aksit said SAHA has become an increasingly important platform for export opportunities and international cooperation in defense, aerospace and aviation technologies.

“Every time we come to SAHA, we see more participation, more delegations,” he said. “This is the second day, but we have already met so many different delegations from so many different countries. It is amazing.”

Aksit said TEI has already signed a cooperation agreement with a foreign company on engine systems and held talks with another country on potential collaboration in engine development.

“We also held discussions on engine cooperation with another country regarding further engine development or participation in our existing engine programs,” he said, without naming the parties.

“If everything is finalized and signed, then you will hear about it anyway,” he added.

From drones to helicopters

Aksit said TEI’s domestic engine development roadmap began with unmanned aerial vehicle engines, followed by helicopter engines and then aircraft engines.

“We started with UAV engines, then moved to helicopter engines,” he said.

TEI’s turbodiesel UAV engines are used in Türkiye’s unmanned aerial vehicle platforms. The company recently signed a strategic agreement with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to supply 100 engines for the Anka and Aksungur UAV programs.

Aksit said TEI’s helicopter engine, developed for Türkiye’s domestically produced Gokbey general-purpose helicopter, is now in the final stage of certification.

“The helicopter engine is about to enter service. We are waiting for the final stage of the certification process,” he said.

Aksit said certification is particularly important because Gokbey is designed as a civil-certified helicopter.

“Because Gokbey is a civil-certified helicopter, we also need a civil-certified aviation engine,” he said.

Aircraft engine program advancing

Aksit said TEI is also moving forward with its aircraft engine development work, referring to the company’s aircraft engine program.

“The final stage of this development is the aircraft engine, as you know,” he said. “So we are progressing and getting ready for the first flight.”​​​​​​​

SAHA is being held at the Istanbul Expo Center from May 5-9. The event brings together defense, aerospace and aviation companies, official delegations, suppliers and customers from Türkiye and abroad.​​​​​​​

