Vote count in 4 Indian states in regional election test for ruling BJP Counting underway in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Union Territory of Puducherry

Vote counting began Monday in four Indian states and a federally administered territory in regional elections seen as a key test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and the federally administered territory of Puducherry was held in phases since early April.

According to the Election Commission of India, in the northeastern state of Assam, the BJP was leading in 78 of 126 seats, while the opposition Congress was ahead in 21.

In West Bengal, where the BJP mounted an aggressive campaign to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, early results showed the BJP leading in 192 seats, while the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in 94.

The outcome is widely seen as a litmus test for the BJP’s popularity, particularly in Assam, where the party has governed in alliance for the past two terms.

For opposition parties, the elections are critical as they attempt to challenge Modi’s nationwide dominance.

Counting is also underway in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has sought to expand its footprint but has never formed a government. Early results showed the regional Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party in the lead.

In Kerala, the Indian National Congress was ahead, while in Puducherry the All India NR Congress, part of Modi’s National Democratic Alliance, was leading, according to preliminary results.

As of 2026, the BJP governs more than two dozen states and union territories, either independently or in coalition.