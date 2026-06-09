2 Southeast Asian nations agree to expand cooperation in trade, technology, security and regional affairs as they mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Vietnam, Thailand target $50B trade as leaders deepen strategic partnership 2 Southeast Asian nations agree to expand cooperation in trade, technology, security and regional affairs as they mark 50 years of diplomatic relations

Vietnam and Thailand have agreed to deepen political trust and expand cooperation across economic, security and technological sectors following high-level talks in Hanoi.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Vietnam's Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited Vietnam to attend the third ASEAN Future Forum, Vietnam News reported.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing bilateral relations.

The leaders underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges, enhancing defense and security cooperation, and expanding people-to-people ties. They also pledged to strengthen existing bilateral mechanisms and increase coordination on regional and international issues.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Thailand expressed support for advancing the "Three Connects" strategy, which seeks to strengthen links among supply chains, businesses and localities.

The two countries also identified digital transformation, innovation, science and technology, and artificial intelligence as key areas for future cooperation.

Anutin said the two countries are working toward a bilateral trade target of $25 billion and ultimately aim to increase trade volume to $50 billion. Both sides emphasized the importance of achieving balanced and sustainable growth while creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.

The leaders also agreed to coordinate closely within multilateral frameworks, including ASEAN, the United Nations and APEC, to promote regional peace, stability and development.

The visit comes as Vietnam and Thailand mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, reflecting the growing momentum of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam News reported.