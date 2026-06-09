New survey by INSA institute suggests that 35% of Germans could imagine voting for AfD — 6 percentage points higher than anti-immigration party’s current support

Germany: Far-right AfD’s voter potential hits new high as Chancellor Merz’s conservatives slip New survey by INSA institute suggests that 35% of Germans could imagine voting for AfD — 6 percentage points higher than anti-immigration party’s current support

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has reached a new high in potential support, with more than a third of voters saying they could imagine backing the party, a survey published Tuesday found.

The INSA polling institute reported that 35% of respondents could imagine voting for the anti-immigration AfD — six percentage points higher than its current support and enough to surpass the voter potential for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s center-right CDU/CSU alliance.

The findings come as Merz’s approval ratings continue to slide amid widespread discontent over the economy, coalition infighting over spending priorities, and controversial reforms on issues ranging from military service and pensions to taxes, healthcare, and potential cuts to social programs.

In INSA’s latest poll, respondents were also asked which party they would back if Germany held an election next Sunday. AfD came first on 29%, extending its months-long lead. The CDU/CSU, meanwhile, slipped to 21%—down more than seven points since the February 2025 election. The Greens followed on 14.5%, ahead of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on 12% and the socialist Left Party on 10.5%.

Nearly half of respondents — 49% — said they would never vote for the AfD under any circumstances, while 31% ruled out supporting the Christian Democrats.