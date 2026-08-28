Vietnam protests China’s reclamation, construction activities on disputed reef Hanoi says Beijing’s activities at Antelope Reef in Paracel Islands violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, international law

Vietnam has protested China’s reclamation and construction activities at Antelope Reef in the disputed Paracel Islands, saying the work violates its sovereignty and international law.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang described the activities as “illegal” and said they were being carried out in an area claimed by Vietnam, according to Vietnam News.

“Vietnam resolutely opposes and demands that China immediately stop its illegal reclamation and construction activities at Antelope Reef,” Hang said, urging Beijing not to take steps that could further complicate the situation.

She said Vietnam had repeatedly affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago, known internationally as the Paracel Islands and referred to by China as the Xisha Islands, as well as over the surrounding waters.

Hanoi’s reaction comes amid reports of increased Chinese construction activity across the disputed Paracel Islands.

China seized control of the Paracels from South Vietnam in 1974 and has since maintained a military presence there.

Beijing claims sovereignty over the islands and has defended its construction activities as lawful work on Chinese territory, while Vietnam continues to claim the archipelago.