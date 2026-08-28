New Zealand, Indonesia seek unimpeded transit amid geopolitical tensions

New Zealand and Indonesia have emphasized the need for unimpeded transit and secure supply chains amid conflict in the Middle East and disputes in the South China Sea, according to a joint statement made by the New Zealand and Indonesian governments.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono issued the remarks following talks in Auckland.

The ministers highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation and open sea lanes for regional stability, trade and access to essential goods, particularly as the conflict in the Middle East threatens shipping and energy routes.

They also discussed food security, including resilient agricultural supply chains and cooperation to protect access to food during global disruptions.

Renewable energy was another priority, with both sides exploring opportunities in clean-energy development, investment and technology as countries seek to reduce dependence on volatile fossil-fuel markets.

Current annual two-way trade between New Zealand and Indonesia stands at approximately NZ$3 billion to NZ$4 billion ($1.78 billion to $2.37 billion), with both nations actively working toward a new target of NZ$6 billion ($3.56 billion) by 2029.

The talks also covered defense and security cooperation, including maritime awareness, regional resilience and support for a rules-based international order.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of an ASEAN-centered regional architecture and the peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, where overlapping claims have raised tensions.