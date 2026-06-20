Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for 4 decades, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Over 2.4M Afghans have returned from Pakistan since September 2023, says Premier Sharif Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for 4 decades, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced that more than 2.4 million Afghan nationals have returned to their country since Islamabad began implementing a phased repatriation program in September 2023.

In a statement marking World Refugee Day, Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing role in hosting Afghan refugees who fled their country following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and the years of conflict and instability that followed.

“By June 2026, more than 2.4 million Afghan nationals had returned to their homeland,” the prime minister said, describing the process as orderly, dignified and conducted in line with Pakistan’s humanitarian traditions.

Sharif said that Pakistan has remained among the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, offering Afghan refugees access to shelter, education, healthcare and employment opportunities despite facing resource constraints.

He also emphasized the considerable economic, social, environmental and security challenges associated with hosting millions of refugees, and urged the international community to provide greater support and recognition to countries accommodating displaced populations.

According to Sharif, the successful and lasting return of Afghan refugees is closely linked to peace and economic stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan continues to cooperate with the UN, the International Organization for Migration and other international partners on refugee-related matters, he added.