New fees will apply to visa applications submitted on or after July 1

Japan to raise visa fees for 1st time in nearly 5 decades New fees will apply to visa applications submitted on or after July 1

Japan will increase visa fees for foreign nationals for the first time in 48 years, according to local media reports on Saturday.

The change follows a Cabinet decision that will see the fee for a single-entry visa rise from 3,000 yen (about $18) to 15,000 yen (about $90). The fee for a multiple-entry visa will also increase, from 6,000 yen ($37) to 30,000 yen ($186), according to Jiji Press.

The revised fees will apply to visa applications submitted on or after July 1.

Japanese authorities said the increase is intended to address higher administrative and operational expenses resulting from rising prices.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that the revision was necessary due to inflation but said he did not expect it to have an immediate impact on inbound tourism.

Japan last adjusted its visa fees in 1978.