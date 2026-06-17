Malaysian premier seeks ‘openness, inclusivity, cooperation’ as Putin prepares to host ASEAN leaders Anwar Ibrahim calls for broader ASEAN-Russia engagement in energy, food security and investment

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday called for greater “openness, inclusivity and cooperation” between Southeast Asian nations and Russia as President Vladimir Putin prepares to host leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the southwestern city of Kazan.

Addressing the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum ahead of the summit, Anwar said the relationship between the two sides should expand beyond “traditional areas of cooperation and focus on strategic sectors such as energy security, food security, trade and investment,” according to a live video telecast on Ibrahim’s verified Facebook page.

The 11-member bloc and Russia should continue to engage in a spirit of openness, inclusivity and cooperation, he said, stressing the need for stronger economic partnerships amid growing global uncertainties.

“We want not only to continue engagement with Russia, but to enhance this collaboration because, let us be honest, despite being principal economic partners, we are not utilizing the enormous potential in ASEAN,” said Ibrahim.

Putin will host the bloc's leaders on Thursday, marking 35 years of Russia-ASEAN ties.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told the forum that trade between Russia and ASEAN member states had increased by 58% over the past decade, reaching $21 billion.

Earlier, upon arrival in Kazan, Anwar met Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation.

In a statement shared on US social media platform X, Anwar said the two sides exchanged views on strengthening ties in trade, investment, education, tourism, technology, talent development and the halal industry.

He also praised Putin’s initiative in establishing the Strategic Vision Group, describing it as an important bridge between Russia and the Islamic world that promotes dialogue and practical cooperation.

Anwar said the energy sector featured prominently in discussions, noting that Tatarstan is one of Russia’s major oil-producing regions and offers significant opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and downstream industries.