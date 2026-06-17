2 ministers concur on maintaining close communication to support peace and stability across Middle East

Japanese, Omani top diplomats discuss US-Iran deal, maritime traffic in Hormuz 2 ministers concur on maintaining close communication to support peace and stability across Middle East

Japanese and Omani foreign ministers discussed Wednesday the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending months of conflict, stressing the importance of ensuring “free and safe” navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a 30-minute telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, during which the two sides welcomed the agreement as a “major” step toward easing tensions in the Middle East, according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Motegi praised Oman for playing an important mediating role between the US and Iran, including before the recent hostilities broke out.

He said it is important that the memorandum of understanding is steadily implemented, free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is “actually” ensured, and that “a final agreement is reached as soon as possible.”

Motegi added that Japan would play an active role in the region's recovery and reconstruction efforts with a view toward a final agreement.

Badr, in turn, briefed Motegi on Oman's diplomatic efforts as well as the situation and outlook regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The two ministers concurred on continuing close communication to support peace and stability across the Middle East, including efforts to ensure free and safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce in April through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement Monday aimed at ending the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the arrangement announced this week is a “memorandum of understanding” and remains subject to change.