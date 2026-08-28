Number of newborns in 1st half of 2026 rises 0.8% to 342,068 amid ongoing efforts to address rapid population decline

Japan sees first-half births rise for 1st time in 11 years Number of newborns in 1st half of 2026 rises 0.8% to 342,068 amid ongoing efforts to address rapid population decline

The number of babies born in Japan rose in the first half of 2026, marking the first increase for the period in 11 years, according to data released Friday.

Births between January and June rose 0.8% from a year earlier to 342,068, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry.

The modest increase followed a prolonged downward trend that began after 2015.

Despite the rise in preliminary figures, Japan continues to face a demographic crisis driven by a rapidly aging society and a long-term decline in fertility.

Japan's overall population, including foreign residents, stood at 123.7 million, down roughly 563,000 from a year earlier.

The population of Japanese nationals fell below 120 million for the first time in more than four decades, declining by 917,000 to 119,736,483.

The annual decline was the largest since records began in 1968.

The country's natural population decline has widened as annual deaths continue to outpace births, with around 1.59 million deaths compared with roughly 670,000 births.

Meanwhile, the registered foreign resident population rose by 354,000 to a record 4 million, helping ease chronic labor shortages.

Government authorities have continued expanding child allowances and family support programs in efforts to address the country's shrinking domestic workforce.