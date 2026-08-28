US president signals possible sanctions on Chinese banks over ties with Iran

Dialogue 'only viable way out' of US-Iran conflict, China says amid sanctions threats US president signals possible sanctions on Chinese banks over ties with Iran

China on Friday reiterated that dialogue and diplomatic negotiations “are the only viable way out" of tensions between Washington and Tehran amid new US economic sanctions against Iran.

On Iran, "dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

"China opposes illegal, unilateral sanctions (and) our position is consistent and clear," he stressed.

Lin’s remarks followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who hinted at sanctioning Chinese banks over their ties with Iran.

When asked in the Oval Office on Thursday whether Washington plans to sanction Chinese banks tied to Iran, Trump suggested that measures remain possible, replying: "Who said I'm not?... You don't know if I'm doing it. Well, I don't have to announce everything, do I?"

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that direct negotiations with Tehran remain stalled, stating that Washington is ramping up economic pressure under its "Operation Economic Outcast" initiative while Trump continues to keep "all options on the table."

Washington’s campaign to isolate Tehran from the global financial system follows the US-Iran war, which began Feb. 28 and killed hundreds of people in Iran, including 18 US servicemen.

The tensions also coincide with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s scheduled reciprocal visit to the US following Trump’s trip to Beijing in May.

