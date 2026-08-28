Defense Ministry plans multifunctional hub in Hiroshima as Tokyo pushes ahead with military buildup

Japan acquires Nippon Steel plant for new defense complex Defense Ministry plans multifunctional hub in Hiroshima as Tokyo pushes ahead with military buildup

Japan's Defense Ministry said Friday it acquired the site of a former Nippon Steel plant in Hiroshima province to develop a new defense complex as Tokyo expands its military infrastructure.

The ministry said it signed a contract with Nippon Steel to acquire the former Setouchi Works Kure District site in Kure city, which already hosts a major Maritime Self-Defense Force base.

The ministry plans to develop a "multifunctional defense complex" at the site.

The planned complex will include Self-Defense Forces offices, a heliport and disaster-response facilities, Kyodo news agency reported.

Private companies involved in producing defense equipment are also expected to be brought into the site, according to Kyodo, which put the acquired area at around 130 hectares (321 acres).

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Kure, home to a key Maritime Self-Defense Force installation, is an "extremely important" area for Japan's security.

The project comes as Japan accelerates an expansion of its defense capabilities, including strengthening its defense-industrial base and acquiring longer-range strike capabilities.

The Defense Ministry said the Kure complex would contribute to the "fundamental strengthening" of Japan's defense capabilities.

The ministry said it would soon begin soliciting private companies interested in operating at the site.