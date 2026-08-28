Milestone reflects enduring partnership between US and Indian Armed Forces, says US Embassy in New Delhi

India moves to buy Javelin anti-tank guided missile system Milestone reflects enduring partnership between US and Indian Armed Forces, says US Embassy in New Delhi

India will likely buy the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system from the US, according to an official statement.

The US "welcomes the Indian Army’s signing of a letter of offer and acceptance for the purchase of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system through the US foreign military sales process," the US Embassy in New Delhi said on Friday.

“The milestone reflects the enduring partnership between the US and Indian Armed Forces and opens the door for future collaboration between the US and Indian defense industries,” it said.

“This agreement reflects a defense partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential,” said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

“The Javelin agreement demonstrates the depth of US support for the Indian Army and creates new opportunities for our defense industries to work together. We see tremendous potential for future cooperation that strengthens the defense industrial bases of both countries," he said.

The US Embassy said the signing makes India a customer of the Javelin system, an advanced, medium-range, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile.

The Javelin is used by the US Army, US Marine Corps, and numerous international customers and is designed for use “against a wide array of targets, including armoured vehicles and fortified positions.”

The Indian Defense Ministry is yet to issue a statement on the agreement.