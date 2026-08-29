Narendra Modi arrives in Central Asian nation ahead of visit to neighboring Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO summit, will hold talks with Uzbek president on Sunday

Indian premier arrives in Uzbekistan on 2-day state visit Narendra Modi arrives in Central Asian nation ahead of visit to neighboring Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO summit, will hold talks with Uzbek president on Sunday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit, where he is due to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek presidency said in a statement that Modi was greeted by Mirziyoyev and a guard of honor upon his arrival at the Tashkent-Khumo International Airport.

Mirziyoyev and Modi, who will hold talks on Sunday, then visited the Yangi Uzbekistan Park in the capital, where they laid flowers at the Independence Monument.

The Indian premier’s arrival comes ahead of a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in neighboring Kyrgyzstan, starting on Monday.

The summit, in which Modi will be taking part, coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary.