Top diplomats of China, Nepal discuss emergency response amid deadly flash floods

The foreign ministers of China and Nepal on Saturday pledged to strengthen emergency response and relief cooperation as devastating cross-border flash floods left at least 633 dead and thousands missing.

Nepalese Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on US social media company X that he held a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, during which the two expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives and devastation caused by the flash floods affecting both countries.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed their joint commitment to enhance emergency response and relief operations as well as real-time hydrological data sharing, Khanal said in a statement.

Khanal also conveyed Nepal’s gratitude for China’s support in ongoing rescue and relief operations.

At the request of the Nepalese government, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management urgently dispatched five Chinese tunnel experts to Nepal, the People’s Daily reported. The experts have joined rescue efforts at a hydropower station tunnel.

An additional four Chinese tunnel experts were also urgently dispatched to Nepal in response to the rescue operation’s needs, the report said, to provide full support for tunnel rescue efforts.

India is also sending assistance to Nepal. Six forensic expert teams from India are expected to reach Kathmandu Saturday to help analyze DNA samples for the identifify the dead, the Indian government said.

A specialized tunnel rescue team from India, along with equipment, is expected to reach Nepal Saturday, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

As of Saturday evening, 287 Indian nationals remained missing, while 88 had been rescued, the ministry said.

The floods have devastated areas along the Nepal-China border, triggering large-scale search and rescue operations for nearly 3,000 missing people, including foreign tourists.

Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier expressed condolences and said Beijing was willing to assist Nepal in rescue operations.

Search operations remain underway.