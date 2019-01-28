Doha, Seoul seal maritime deal

Qatar emir ends two-day visit to South Korea on Monday

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA

South Korea and Qatar signed a deal on Monday to strengthen ties in maritime affairs, including fishery and aquaculture, media reports said.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Seoul on a two-day official visit on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met the emir on Monday.

The agreement will pave way for employment of South Korean experts in Qatari shipping companies, the report added.

Korea Customs Service also signed an initial agreement with its Qatari counterpart on cooperation in the field of training and capacity building.