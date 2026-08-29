Death toll from Nepal-China flash floods rises to 633, nearly 3,000 missing 626 people killed, 2,426 remain missing in Nepal, according to disaster authority

India says 320 of its nationals remain missing in Nepal - 7 killed, 554 missing on Chinese side, according to Xinhua



The death toll from devastating flash floods and landslides across Nepal and China rose to 633, while nearly 3,000 people remain missing, according to the latest figures from authorities and local media on Saturday.

In Nepal, the death toll climbed to 626, with 2,426 people still unaccounted for, the Kathmandu Post reported, citing the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Search teams continued to recover bodies carried downstream by surging rivers.

Chitwan and Nawalparasi East are among the hardest-hit areas, while dozens of victims have also been recovered in Gorkha, Dhading and Nuwakot following the overflow of the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, major waterways that originate in the Himalayas.

The bodies were found as far as the border with India.

A large number of foreigners remain among those unaccounted for.

India said 320 of its nationals remain missing in Nepal, making Indians the largest known group of foreign nationals still unaccounted for.

"As far as the number of people whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Friday, according to a statement by the ministry on US social media company X.

Jaiswal said around 100 people of Indian origin who may hold other nationalities also remained uncontactable.

India has also said dozens of its nationals have been rescued, including 63 people working at the Trishuli-1 hydropower project.

Meanwhile, seven people had been killed and 554 others remained missing in China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The number of missing is subject to change as search and rescue teams continue to find people who remained out of touch due to a communication breakdown as flash floods disrupted the electricity infrastructure.

Nepali authorities reported that 2,301 people have been rescued or treated for injuries, with the majority of survivors located in the Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts.

Police data indicates that 27 officers remain out of contact, while 4,811 personnel are deployed across the affected regions to manage the recovery efforts.

Nepal has agreed to allow international search and rescue teams. “We received massive pressure from the international community to allow at least search-and-rescue teams and some experts because their citizens have also gone missing in the floods,” an unnamed official told the Kathmandu Post.

The Independent Power Producers' Association reported that 934 individuals linked to 11 flood-damaged hydropower sites in Nepal are unaccounted for, Xinhua reported.

"Current estimates suggest around 93,000 people may have been affected, while assessments continue in hard-to-reach areas," according to the International Red Cross.

The toll and number of missing are expected to change as rescue teams reach isolated areas and authorities restore communications disrupted by the floods.