Chinese leader holds separate talks with Thai and Cambodian premiers in first meetings since deadly border clashes

China's Xi urges Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Chinese leader holds separate talks with Thai and Cambodian premiers in first meetings since deadly border clashes

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue as he held separate meetings with the countries' leaders in Shanghai, the first such talks since deadly clashes erupted last year.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet were in Shanghai to attend the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, along with official visits to China.

During talks with Anutin, Xi called for stronger strategic trust and cooperation between China and Thailand, saying the two countries should work together to address shared challenges and promote regional peace, stability and development, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Xi said resolving the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute peacefully was in the "common and long-term interests" of both countries and expressed hope they would settle their differences through dialogue and consultation.

"China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard," he said.



Anutin said Thailand was committed to deepening ties with China by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, high technology, connectivity, combating online gambling and telecommunications fraud, and artificial intelligence governance.

He also said Bangkok remained "committed to a peaceful resolution" of the conflict with Cambodia.

Meeting separately with Hun Manet, Xi called for closer strategic coordination and stronger cooperation under the China-Cambodia Diamond Hexagon framework.

He also urged greater cooperation against cross-border crimes, including telecommunications fraud.

Xi said consolidating the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand and gradually building mutual trust were in the "fundamental and long-term interests" of both countries.

He reiterated China's support for resolving the dispute through dialogue and negotiations and said Beijing was willing to continue playing a constructive role.

Hun Manet said Cambodia was ready to deepen political trust with China, expand trade and infrastructure cooperation, and strengthen efforts to combat telecommunications fraud.

He also thanked China for supporting peace efforts and said Cambodia remained committed to resolving tensions with Thailand through dialogue and negotiation.

The border between Thailand and Cambodia is currently calm.

