Over 1,000 suspected Ebola cases have been reported so far in Central African nation

China warns citizens against non-essential travel to Congo over Ebola outbreak Over 1,000 suspected Ebola cases have been reported so far in Central African nation

China on Friday advised its citizens to exercise caution when traveling to the Democratic Republic of Congo citing the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease.

The Central African nation has reported nearly 1,000 suspected Ebola cases and more than 220 suspected deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The Foreign Ministry urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country, and advised those already in Congo and neighboring states not to visit Ebola-affected regions, including Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

The advisory also warned against contact with wild animals and suspected Ebola patients.

Chinese nationals experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or bleeding were urged to seek immediate medical treatment or contact Chinese medical teams for assistance.

The warning comes amid growing international concern over the spread of the highly infectious disease in parts of central Africa.

The cumulative number of suspected Ebola cases stands at 1,077, with 121 confirmed cases as well 17 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the alert level to “very high,” and several countries neighboring Congo have intensified measures to prevent the virus from spreading, including restricting travel from Congo.