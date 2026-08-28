National legislature removes Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli from Central Military Commission following probes into alleged discipline, law violations

China removes 2 top generals from highest military body National legislature removes Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli from Central Military Commission following probes into alleged discipline, law violations

China’s top legislature on Friday removed two senior generals from the country’s highest military body, months after authorities announced investigations into them over suspected serious disciplinary and legal violations.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress voted to remove Zhang Youxia as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Liu Zhenli as a member of the commission, according to state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The CMC, headed by President Xi Jinping, exercises overall command over China’s armed forces, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Zhang, 75, had been China’s highest-ranking uniformed military officer, while Liu served as chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

China’s Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 24 that the two generals were under investigation for “suspected serious discipline and law violations.”

In a front-page editorial published on Monday, the PLA Daily said the investigation and punishment of Zhang and Liu would remove “obstacles and stumbling blocks” hindering the military’s development and eliminate weaknesses in its combat capabilities.

The military newspaper also accused Zhang and Liu of undermining Xi’s authority, weakening Communist Party leadership over the armed forces and causing “immense damage” to combat effectiveness.

The CMC has undergone a sweeping shake-up in recent years, with several senior members, including He Weidong, Li Shangfu and Miao Hua, investigated and removed as Beijing continues its anti-corruption campaign across the military.