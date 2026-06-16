Beijing dismisses allegation as 'slander and defamation' after remarks by EU foreign policy chief

China rejects EU claim of Chinese military training Russian troops Beijing dismisses allegation as 'slander and defamation' after remarks by EU foreign policy chief

China on Tuesday rejected a claim by the European Union's foreign policy chief that Chinese military personnel had trained Russian troops involved in the war in Ukraine, according to state media.

Speaking at a meeting of the bloc's 27 foreign ministers in Luxembourg, the bloc's Kaja Kallas said the EU had verified reports of the alleged training and was carefully assessing their implications.

China's Foreign Ministry denied the allegation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the claim had "no factual basis" and described it as "slander and defamation," according to the Beijing-based Global Times.

Kallas also said EU foreign ministers agreed during the meeting to impose sanctions on several Chinese entities.