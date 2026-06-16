Wang Yi, Ishaq Dar welcome deal as 'important' step towards promoting sustainable peace, stability in region

China, Pakistan urge implementation of US-Iran understandings on peace Wang Yi, Ishaq Dar welcome deal as 'important' step towards promoting sustainable peace, stability in region

The Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing the understandings reached between the US and Iran, as well as maintaining "continued" engagement to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed the matter in a phone call and emphasized the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to support the global economy, energy security and international trade, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Wang and Dar welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, describing it as an important step toward sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Wang praised Pakistan’s "proactive diplomatic outreach and robust mediation" efforts, which helped create conditions for sustained engagement between Washington and Tehran.

He also voiced appreciation for Pakistan's "vital" contribution to advancing international peace and stability.

Dar, in turn, lauded China’s "consistent" support for Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Iran and the US.

He also acknowledged China’s "important" contributions to the restoration of regional peace and stability, especially President Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal and the Pakistan-China Five-Point Initiative.

Dar also emphasized the importance of working together for the second phase of the multi-billion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

The peace agreement between the United States and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva on Friday.

Pakistan has mediated between Washington and Tehran since brokering a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.