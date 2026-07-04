Archaeologists discover 2,100-year-old Indian gold rings in Thailand Discovery was made at Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Ban Lat district

Thai archaeologists have discovered two ancient Indian gold rings, believed to be between 1,900 and 2,100 years old, during a dig in the country's central Phetchaburi province, state media reported on Saturday.

The discovery was made at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Ban Lat district, local broadcaster Thai PBS World reported.

Archaeologists were sifting through ancient human bones and artifacts when they came across the two gold rings, one of which was inscribed with ancient Indian script, according to Phanombut Chantarachoti, director general of the country's Fine Arts Department.

The inscription on the ring is believed to be in ancient Brahmi and to have belonged to a merchant caste in India.

According to the department, other artifacts and ancient decorative items bearing the ancient Brahmi script have been found at other archaeological sites in Klong Thom district of Krabi province and Khao Sam Kaeo in Chumphon province.

The two gold rings are now being kept at the Phra Nakhon Khiri Museum in Ratchaburi province.

As the site is threatened by groundwater and rainfall, which affect the bronze artifacts and human bones, officials have accelerated the collection process to protect them.