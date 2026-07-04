Ukraine claims it disabled over 40% of Russia's oil refining capacity as of early July Ukrainian General Staff claims Kyiv struck 8 Russian oil refineries over past month

Ukraine claimed Saturday that its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have disabled 42.74% of the country's oil refining capacity as of early July.

Ukraine's General Staff said on Telegram that its forces struck eight Russian oil refineries over the past month.

It said more than 60 storage tanks had been destroyed or critically damaged, including 58% containing oil products and 42% containing crude oil.

The military claimed the industry's losses had reached $13.5 billion since August 2025.

"Consequences for the aggressor: Fuel crisis. Reduction in production," it said, claiming that repair work has been repeatedly delayed because Russia cannot obtain the necessary spare parts and equipment.

Russia has not yet responded to Ukraine’s claims, and independent verification of the allegations remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

Due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities suspended operations for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on fuel sales in more than 40 regions and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday acknowledged Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, stressing that the strikes “are obviously creating problems.”

"We are currently seeing a certain shortage, but it's not critical," he said, stressing that all damaged energy facilities are being restored fairly quickly.