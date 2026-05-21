Investment aimed at expanding advanced chip packaging, accelerating rollout of Helios AI platform in 2026

AMD to invest over $10B in Taiwan to scale AI chip infrastructure Investment aimed at expanding advanced chip packaging, accelerating rollout of Helios AI platform in 2026

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Thursday it will invest more than $10 billion in Taiwan to expand semiconductor packaging and manufacturing capacity for next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company said the investment will strengthen partnerships across Taiwan’s semiconductor sector and support development of advanced AI technologies, including chip packaging, high-bandwidth memory integration, and rack-scale systems.

“As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

Su said the investment will focus heavily on advanced packaging technology, which is increasingly critical for high-performance AI chips.

The company is working with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, alongside other partners, to develop next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology for its sixth-generation AMD EPYC processors, codenamed “Venice.”

AMD said the technology is expected to improve bandwidth and power efficiency for large-scale AI systems and data centers.

The company added that the technologies will support deployment of its AMD Helios rack-scale AI platform in the second half of 2026.

The platform will combine “Venice” CPUs with AMD Instinct MI450X graphics processors and is expected to support multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure deployments, according to the company.

Taiwan remains central to the global semiconductor supply chain, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Nvidia, Apple, and AMD.

The investment comes as AMD seeks to expand its position in the rapidly growing AI chip market dominated by Nvidia.