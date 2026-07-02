Conflicting reports emerge over driver’s age after pickup truck strikes group of monks on foot in Mukdahan province

5 Buddhist pilgrim monks killed in Thailand road crash Conflicting reports emerge over driver’s age after pickup truck strikes group of monks on foot in Mukdahan province

Five Buddhist monks were killed and another was critically injured after a pickup truck struck a group of monks on a walking pilgrimage in Thailand’s northeastern Mukdahan province on Thursday, according to local media and police.

The crash occurred at about 11.55 am local time (4.55 am GMT) near the entrance to Huai Sing village in Na Si Nuan subdistrict of Mueang district. The group of more than 10 monks were walking to Don Tan district after having their midday meal at the Wat Roi Phra Phutthabat Phu Manorom temple, Thai Inquirer reported.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and took the injured to a hospital. Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The identity and age of the driver remain unclear, with local media publishing conflicting accounts.

Thai Inquirer reported that initial information suggested the pickup truck was allegedly being driven by an 11-year-old boy, though police had not officially confirmed the driver’s age at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Khaosod English, citing police in a post on X, also said the vehicle was allegedly driven by a juvenile who had taken a parent’s pickup truck without permission. The outlet initially reported eight monks killed and 13 others seriously injured, but police have yet to issue a final official casualty count.