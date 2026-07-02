Zeynep Sonmez says tournament organizers ban her from wearing Palestine-supporting pin but allow watermelon-shaped vibration dampener on her racket

Turkish tennis player backs Palestine with 'watermelon' racket symbol at Wimbledon Zeynep Sonmez says tournament organizers ban her from wearing Palestine-supporting pin but allow watermelon-shaped vibration dampener on her racket

Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sonmez said she competed at Wimbledon with a watermelon-shaped vibration dampener on her racket after tournament organizers barred her from wearing a pin in support of Palestine.

Speaking to Anadolu after her second-round exit at Wimbledon, Sonmez said tournament officials did not allow her to continue wearing the pin despite discussions on the issue.

"I used to wear a pin. Tournaments no longer allow me to wear it. We had a discussion with the organizers because the Ukrainian flag is allowed but the Palestinian is not," Sonmez said.

"They ultimately told us they definitely would not allow it. So, I can't wear the pin. I can use the vibration dampener, and they can't object to that. That's why I put the watermelon symbol on my racket," she said.

Watermelon is grown in Palestine and shares the same colours as the Palestinian flag – red, green, white and black. It is considered a symbol of resistance against Israeli oppression and occupation.

Sonmez was eliminated from the women's singles draw after losing 7-5, 6-3 to American Claire Liu in the second round.

The Turkish player said she did not deliver the performance she had hoped for. "I didn't play very well. I couldn't play according to the game plan I wanted. It wasn't a day when I played good tennis or felt the ball well," she said.

She said Liu performed better and that she needed to stay more consistent in key moments and stick more closely to her game plan, but made simple mistakes instead.

Sonmez said her team would not make major changes to its training program ahead of upcoming tournaments, and would focus on improving weaker areas while building on her strengths.

The Turkish player also explained the handwritten notes she reads during breaks in matches. She said she prepares assessments of her opponents' strengths and weaknesses before matches and writes reminders to help her stay focused.

"Because I can feel stressed or nervous during a match, I write down the things I need to pay attention to before the match so I can read them at those moments," Sonmez said. "I usually write notes about my opponent or reminders to stay calm mentally and keep my mind clear."

Sonmez also thanked supporters from Türkiye, saying their backing had been invaluable throughout the tournament.

"I never felt alone at this tournament. I felt as though we were all playing together and all together on the court. That means a great deal to me. So I thank everyone very much," she said.

Sonmez's Wimbledon campaign in the women's singles ended in the second round, but she remains in the doubles competition.