World, Asia - Pacific

2 dead, 3 injured in college shooting in Russia

College student kills classmate with shotgun before committing suicide, wounds 3 others during lecture

Elena Teslova   | 14.11.2019
FILE PHOTO

MOSCOW

Two people, including a gunman, were killed and three injured in a shooting in eastern Russia, according to local authorities on Thursday.

A 19-year old student opened fire with a shotgun during a lecture in a college in the city of Blagoveshchensk, killing a classmate before shooting himself.

Three more students who took multiple bullet wounds, were hospitalized and are receiving treatment, while one of the injured remain in critical condition.

Authorities opened three criminal cases following the incident on negligence by officials and the murder.

