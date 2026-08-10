Nearly 586,000 people affected by combined effects of southwest monsoon, tropical cyclones Kujira, Dolphin across 9 regions, 33 provinces

15 killed, 8 missing in Philippines after floods, landslides Nearly 586,000 people affected by combined effects of southwest monsoon, tropical cyclones Kujira, Dolphin across 9 regions, 33 provinces

The death toll from tropical cyclones Kujira and Dolphin, as well as the southwest monsoon, climbed to 15 on Monday, according to the local English daily Manila Times.

Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Laurence Mina said that at least eight people are still missing, with another 11 injured.

He said the reported causes of death included landslides, rockslides, fallen trees, electrocution and drowning.

Nearly 586,000 individuals have been affected across nine regions and 33 provinces, according to GMA News Online.

A total of 4,866 individuals were also preemptively evacuated in Regions I, III, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

More than 32,800 people have been displaced and are currently staying either in evacuation centers or with their relatives.