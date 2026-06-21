- Investigators say Tesla Model 3 left roadway and struck residence, killing woman inside, according to media reports

Woman killed after Tesla in self-driving mode crashes into Texas home: Reports - Investigators say Tesla Model 3 left roadway and struck residence, killing woman inside, according to media reports

A woman was killed after a Tesla, which was allegedly in self-driving mode, crashed into a house in the US state of Texas, local media reported, citing investigators.

The incident occurred around 8 pm local time on Friday (0100GMT Saturday) in Katy, when a Tesla Model 3, driven by Michael Butler, allegedly left its lane, veered off the roadway, and struck a residence, an ABC News report cited authorities as saying.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Butler was operating the vehicle “with an automated driving assistance system” at the time of the crash.

“Butler's Tesla entered through the brick residence, at a high rate of speed, and struck M. Avila who was inside the residence,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Avila was airlifted to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

Authorities said Butler was injured in the crash but showed no signs of intoxication and has been cooperating with investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon, the report added.