Wind-driven blaze in Juab County burns over 13,300 acres, remains 0% contained as officials warn of dangerous fire conditions

Wildfire forces evacuations in central Utah as Iron Fire grows rapidly Wind-driven blaze in Juab County burns over 13,300 acres, remains 0% contained as officials warn of dangerous fire conditions

Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Sunday for hundreds of residents in a central Utah town as firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire fueled by strong winds, officials in the US said.

The Iron Fire, burning in Juab County about 28 miles southwest of Provo, is threatening Eureka, a small town in the East Tintic Mountains.

The wildfire, which ignited Friday night, scorched more than 13,300 acres by Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

The wildfire was human-caused, though authorities have not disclosed what triggered the blaze.

Strong winds and dry vegetation intensified the fire on Saturday, pushing it toward Eureka, where officials issued mandatory evacuation orders. Fire authorities said the flames were threatening "numerous structures" in the area.

The National Weather Service had issued red flag warnings across much of the state before the blaze.

The Iron Fire is the largest of 11 wildfires reported across the US state of Utah since Friday. Other major blazes include the Hastings Fire, as well as the Middle Fork Fire and Boonville Fire, all of which remained 0% contained on Sunday.