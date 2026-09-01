US Supreme Court clears path for Trump’s White House ballroom project - In 5-4 ruling, court blocks lower-court decisions that would have halted aboveground construction

The US Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a major victory, allowing construction of his proposed White House ballroom and military complex to continue indefinitely.

In a 5-4 emergency ruling, the court blocked lower-court decisions that would have halted aboveground construction. The decision followed a similar temporary order issued by Chief Justice John Roberts on Aug. 21.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation had challenged the project, arguing that Trump lacked unilateral authority to proceed without congressional approval. The Supreme Court, however, did not decide whether the president has that authority. Instead, the majority concluded that the trust was likely unable to establish the legal standing required to bring the lawsuit.

“Today, we do not pass upon the legality of the government’s East Wing project,” the court said, adding that the government was likely to prevail in showing the trust lacked standing.

Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in dissent. They argued that construction was “likely unlawful” and had already proceeded for much of the past year.

The trust cited potential aesthetic, cultural, and historical harm from the project. The court’s majority rejected that argument, saying that “mere offense, disagreement, or distaste” does not amount to a concrete legal injury.

The White House said construction was 65% complete as of Aug. 24, with 250 workers operating 20 hours a day. The administration has put the project’s cost at $400 million and said it will be privately funded, although that claim has been disputed.

Trump celebrated the ruling on his Truth Social platform, calling it a decision in favor of the “Ballroom/Military Complex” and saying the project was “under budget and ahead of schedule.”

He described the future building as one of the “Greatest ever constructed in Washington, D.C.” and said it would be completed in summer 2028.

Trump also portrayed the project as a gift to taxpayers, saying it was being funded by “Great Patriots and Corporations” at “no cost to the American Taxpayer.”