Police says officers opened fire after woman allegedly stabbed 2 people and advanced toward officers with knives

One victim and alleged attacker die after stabbing incident in New York City’s Times Square Police says officers opened fire after woman allegedly stabbed 2 people and advanced toward officers with knives

A stabbing victim and her accused attacker from incidents in New York City’s Times Square have both died, while a second victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, officials said Monday.

The alleged attacker, identified by the New York police as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros of Queens, was shot by police after officers confronted her following the stabbing of two people in the area of West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police sources initially said the woman, who appeared to be emotionally disturbed, was threatening people with two knives, according to ABC News.

Police said the woman stabbed two people – a man and a woman – before officers arrived.

The accused attacker then fled north toward a police substation, where officers confronted her, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the officers engaged Cisneros in dialogue for about four minutes and repeatedly ordered her to drop the knives, but she refused. According to Tisch, Cisneros told the officers: “I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.”

Tisch said the woman began waving the knives and advanced towards the officers. Multiple officers deployed Tasers, but they were ineffective, after which two officers discharged their service weapons, striking Cisneros.

The shooting was captured on the officers’ bodycams, according to Tisch.

Cisneros was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Tisch said. She had a documented mental health history with the NYPD, including incidents in 2018 and 2019, but had no arrest history with the department.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the stabbing victims and alleged perpetrator were all taken to Bellevue Hospital, with one of the victims in stable condition, but added: “I am deeply saddened to report that one of the victims has passed away, as has the alleged perpetrator.”

He said that under standard procedure, an internal investigation will be done, with bodycam footage released to the public.