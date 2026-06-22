'Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and there were six male survivors,' says US Southern Command

US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Caribbean 'Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and there were six male survivors,' says US Southern Command

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Sunday that a joint task force conducted a strike on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Caribbean Sea.

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and there were six male survivors," the command said on the US social media platform X.

The command also shared unclassified footage of the strike.

"No U.S. military forces were harmed," it added.

