'Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking,' says US Southern Command

US military says 4 'narco-terrorists' killed in Caribbean strike 'Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking,' says US Southern Command

The US military said a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean on Tuesday killed four people as part of an ongoing campaign against cartel networks in the Western Hemisphere.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere carried out the “lethal kinetic strike” against a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean.

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," SOUTHCOM said on the US social media platform X.

The command also shared unclassified footage of the strike.

“Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere continues executing precise, lethal operations against the cartels,” said SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan. “We will hunt, disrupt, and defeat these narco-terrorist networks.”