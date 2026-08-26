Sen. Darline Graham won Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff for the South Carolina Senate seat previously held by her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Darline Graham, 62, defeated Rep. Ralph Norman 52.5% to 47.6%.

The two had emerged as the top candidates in a crowded Republican primary earlier this month. Neither candidate had secured enough votes to win the Aug. 11 contest outright, sending the race to a runoff.

The victory puts Darline Graham on track to appear on the November ballot as the Republican nominee for a full six-year Senate term. She will face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews.

Lindsey Graham, 71, died unexpectedly in early July after more than two decades in the Senate. He had won the Republican nomination for another term in the initial June primary before his death.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to temporarily fill the vacant Senate seat. She subsequently announced her campaign for a full term and received the backing of President Donald Trump.

In her victory speech, Graham said she "humbly" accepts the nomination to serve as the Republican nominee for the upper chamber.

"I want to thank President Trump for all of his support...South Carolina is truly Trump country!" she said.

​Norman, for his part, said he “hates it for the state" and "never understood" why Trump got involved.

"He has that right, that's his prerogative ... his policies are good, I never understood why he got in this race to beat but it is what it is, and I'll accept it," he said.

The state of Georgia also held a special Democratic runoff election for the 13th Congressional District to replace the late US Rep. David Scott, who passed away in April. Scott's daughter Marcye lost in a close battle to her opponent Everton Blair by a count of 54% to 46%.

Blair will serve out the remainder of David Scott's term in office, but neither candidate is on the November ballot for the next full congressional term. The nominees who will face off in the midterm election for the 13th Congressional District are Democrat Jasmine Clark and Republican Jonathan Chavez.

Several key primary races took place in the state of Oklahoma, including the race for US Senate. In the Republican primary, US Rep. Kevin Hern, who was endorsed by Trump, easily beat his four opponents with 69.8% of the vote. Hern will face Democratic nominee N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas, who achieved an overwhelming victory over Jim Priest.

The race to replace Hern in Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District is also headed to a runoff in the Republican primary between Mark Tedford and Trump-backed Jackson Lahmeyer. The winner will face Democratic nominee John Croisant, who ran unopposed.

In the race to replace Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who cannot run for re-election due to term limits, there will be a runoff between Trump-endorsed former state Sen. Mike Mazzei and Gentner Drummond. The winner will face Cyndi Munson, who won the Democratic primary, beating her two opponents with 74.9% of the vote.