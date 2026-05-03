US ‘in conversation’ with Iran, envoy says as Trump calls Tehran’s plan unacceptable Witkoff confirms active talks after president said Iranian proposal 'not acceptable'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he studied Iran's proposal to end the war and that he found it unacceptable.

"It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything — it's not acceptable," Trump told Israeli media outlet Kan News.

Despite Trump’s public dismissal, his special envoy told CNN that Washington remains engaged with Tehran. “We’re in conversation,” said Steve Witkoff said when asked for an update on the state of discussions.

The remarks follow Trump's post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, in which he said he would soon review the Iranian plan but expressed skepticism. He said Tehran had "not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity, and the world, over the last 47 years."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday that Tehran had submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal through a Pakistani intermediary. Meanwhile, Iran on Sunday said it received a US response to its plan, and was reviewing it.

The war paused after a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire took hold in early April, and was later extended indefinitely.



Peace talks were held in Islamabad last month but an agreement was not reached, and another round could not be arranged. Trump said "we're not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper. We're doing it telephonically."