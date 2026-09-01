'The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,' says US military

US forces begin strikes on Iran's Revolutionary Guard targets: CENTCOM 'The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,' says US military

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that American forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran.

"Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran," CENTCOM said in a post on US social media platform X.

The command also noted that "the strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region."

Before the CENTCOM announcement, Axios also reported the new strikes, citing US officials.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.