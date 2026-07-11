'We expect the Iranians to say ... that every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free,' says US official

US demands Iran stop attacks in Strait of Hormuz: Report 'We expect the Iranians to say ... that every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free,' says US official

The US asked Iran to declare it will cease attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and allow free, toll-free navigation through the waterway, a senior US official said Friday, according to media reports.

"We want them to publicly say that they will stop shooting at ships and explicitly, or at least implicitly, acknowledge that they screwed up. We are working on that now," said the official. "We expect the Iranians to say ... that every channel in the strait will be open and that it will be toll-free."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday at the head of a delegation for talks on relations and regional developments, with a focus on the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Friday.

Another US official, according to media reports, warned about the consequences if Iran refused. "If it is not their position (on Saturday), it is not gonna be a great day for them," said the official.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump said Iran had sought to resume negotiations, and Washington agreed, although he said the June ceasefire was "over."