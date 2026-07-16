Appearance would ‘cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history,’ spokeswoman says

Trump to attend FIFA World Cup final on Sunday: White House Appearance would ‘cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history,’ spokeswoman says

US President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final, a White House spokeswoman said Thursday.

“On Friday, the president will travel to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, followed by his attendance on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina,” Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt said Trump’s appearance at the final would “cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history.”

“A fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage,” she added.

The final will be played Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.