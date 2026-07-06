'We're going to be talking about it' at NATO summit in Türkiye, says US president

Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy both want Ukraine war to end 'We're going to be talking about it' at NATO summit in Türkiye, says US president

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to end the war in Ukraine, expressing optimism that negotiations are making more progress than many observers realize.

"Well, I think he (Putin) does feel pressure. He wants to end it, and Ukraine wants to end it, and we're in talks, and we'll see if we can get it ended," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he has confidence in the diplomatic effort, adding that he believes a resolution to the conflict may be closer than is publicly understood.

"I think we're getting much closer than people realize," he said. "President Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly. And President Zelenskyy actually wants it to end now."

The president said Ukraine would be a key topic during upcoming discussions with NATO allies during this week's summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it," he added.