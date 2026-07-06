Baku says it expressed ‘strong protest’ over drone attack in Mykolaiv region Sunday evening, argued continuation of such incidents despite warnings indicate they were ‘carried out purposefully’

Azerbaijan summons Russia’s ambassador over attack on SOCAR fuel station in southern Ukraine Baku says it expressed ‘strong protest’ over drone attack in Mykolaiv region Sunday evening, argued continuation of such incidents despite warnings indicate they were ‘carried out purposefully’

Azerbaijan on Monday announced that it summoned Russia’s ambassador in Baku over a drone attack targeting a fuel station of the country’s state oil company in southern Ukraine a day earlier.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the ambassador was given a “strong protest” over the incident that occurred in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region, indicating a corresponding note was presented to the Russian side.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side recalled the drone attack in question was not the first such incident, and that State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) facilities in Ukraine had previously been subjected to strikes, including attacks on a gas distribution compressor station and an oil base in the port city of Odesa, resulting in significant material damage and injuries to company employees.

“It was noted that the continuation of such incidents, despite repeated warnings, indicated that the attacks were carried out purposefully,” the statement further said.

It also said the meeting drew attention to several air strikes that damaged the buildings of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kyiv and its honorary consulate in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, stressing the importance of adhering to obligations to protect diplomatic and consular mission building in accordance with the Vienna Conventions.

“The Russian side was called upon to conduct a thorough investigation of all the above-mentioned facts, provide an appropriate explanation for the events that occurred, and also comply with international obligations to protect civilian objects and diplomatic missions,” it added.

Earlier Monday, local authorities in Mykolaiv said that a fuel station near the village of Nechayane was hit overnight.

Citing SOCAR’s representative company in Ukraine, Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac reported that a company fuel station in Nechayane was hit, resulting in damage to the station’s administrative building.

“According to the company, thanks to preemptive safety measures, strict adherence to safety instructions during air raid alerts, and the availability of a shelter, more serious consequences were avoided. Since all employees were in the shelter during the attack, no one was injured,” the report said, noting an explosion occurred at the station.

It recalled that two SOCAR fuel stations in Ukraine's northwestern Zhytomyr region were hit in a drone strike last summer, resulting in serious damage, while a SOCAR oil depot in Ukraine’s Odesa region was hit in a drone attack by Russia on Aug. 8.