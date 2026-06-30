Sonderling has been serving as acting secretary since April

Trump nominates Keith Sonderling for Labor secretary Sonderling has been serving as acting secretary since April

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is nominating Keith Sonderling to serve as the US Secretary of Labor.

“It is my great honor to announce that I am nominating Keith E. Sonderling, the outstanding Acting United States Secretary of Labor, to be permanent,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role,” he added.

Sonderling was confirmed by the Senate on March 12, 2025, as the 38th Deputy Secretary of Labor. Trump designated him acting secretary April 20, 2026.

During Trump's first term, Sonderling served as the Labor Department’s acting and deputy administrator of the Wage and Hour Division from 2017 to 2020.

The nomination requires Senate confirmation.