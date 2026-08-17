Agreement is made at a meeting in Israel attended by Netanyahu, Jared Kushner and Board of Peace chief Nickolay Mladenov

Netanyahu, Board of Peace agree to form 2 committees on Gaza Agreement is made at a meeting in Israel attended by Netanyahu, Jared Kushner and Board of Peace chief Nickolay Mladenov

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US-backed Board of Peace agreed Monday to establish two working groups focused on the disarmament and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

The agreement came at a meeting in Israel between Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Board of Peace Director Nickolay Mladenov, according to Netanyahu’s office.

“The Prime Minister and Board of Peace had deep and constructive discussions. It was agreed to establish two working groups,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement posted on social-media company X.

The first group, it added, would focus on the “disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza,” which both Israel and the Board of Peace are determined “should be prompt and completed before any reconstruction happens in Gaza.”

A second working group will focus on “sanitation, clean water and other public health issues for the people of Gaza” that also affect people in Israel, according to the statement.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also attended the meeting, The Times of Israel reported, citing an unnamed source.

The talks come after Kushner visited Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday – accompanied by Mladenov and Blair – where they discussed the same issues with Hamas officials.

In October 2023, the Israeli army began a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 174,000 others.

Despite a ceasefire that has remained in place since October 2025 as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israel has continued to attack the Palestinian enclave, killing at least 1,260 people and injuring over 4,100 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The second phase of Trump’s plan envisages the transfer of governance in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force, and placing weapons under international supervision.

Israel, for its part, is expected to carry out a phased withdrawal from the Gaza Strip to allow reconstruction efforts to begin.