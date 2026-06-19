DC Council member defeats Kenyan McDuffie and vows to stand up to President Donald Trump over federal intervention in the US capital

Janeese Lewis George wins Democratic primary for Washington mayor DC Council member defeats Kenyan McDuffie and vows to stand up to President Donald Trump over federal intervention in the US capital

Janeese Lewis George has won the Democratic primary for mayor of Washington, DC, securing the nomination in the heavily Democratic city.

With the win, she has positioned herself as the likely successor to outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser after the November general election, according to American media.

With three-fourths of the expected vote counted, Lewis George led former DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie 53% to 37%, according to NBC News. McDuffie conceded the primary on Thursday morning.

PBS News also reported that Lewis George, a member of the DC Council, campaigned on resisting what she described as federal overreach into the district's affairs, including actions taken by US President Donald Trump.

"As mayor, I will work with anyone who makes DC safer," Lewis George told supporters after her victory. "but I will also stand up to Trump."

Trump, who has criticized Lewis George's candidacy, said last week, "Maybe we'd take back Washington, run it on the federal basis."

Former DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie conceded the race on Thursday, saying in a statement: "While the final certification process will continue, it is clear that the voters have chosen a different path."

Before the vote, Lewis George said that the city would challenge federal actions through legal means, PBS News reported.

"We have legal tools we can use to fight back," she said. "And we know that when we have gone to court, we've won."