Battalion was designed to experiment with drones, develop tactics that could be adopted across US Army; phaseout worries some military experts

In about-face, US Army phasing out Ukraine-inspired drone assault battalion: Report Battalion was designed to experiment with drones, develop tactics that could be adopted across US Army; phaseout worries some military experts

The US Army is phasing out a drone assault battalion established in Europe to study lessons from the war in Ukraine, as acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve pushes a “back-to-basics” approach that has drawn criticism from military experts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The battalion, established in January with about 600 soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, was designed to experiment with drones and ground robots and develop tactics that could be adopted across the army. Its creation followed efforts by former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and other senior officers to incorporate lessons from Ukraine’s battlefield.

According to the Wednesday report, the unit will take part in an exercise in Germany before presenting its findings to army leaders. It will then abandon its specialized drone-assault mission and return to its traditional role as an airborne infantry battalion.

The decision marks a shift from George’s “transformation in contact” initiative, which sought to accelerate military adaptation by allowing frontline troops to test emerging technologies and develop new tactics.

Military experts have criticized the move, warning that scaling back the unit could slow the army’s efforts to adapt to a battlefield increasingly dominated by inexpensive drones, electronic warfare, and robotic systems.

“Ukraine has essentially revolutionized the close fight,” defense expert Michael O’Hanlon told the Journal, arguing that setbacks in the army’s drone modernization efforts could prove dangerous.

LaNeve has said the army must prepare for an operational environment fundamentally different from past battlefields. The service has also pledged to accelerate drone and counter-drone capabilities.

The move comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backs a broader $1.1 billion military drone investment, raising questions about how the army will reconcile its renewed emphasis on traditional combat tasks with the rapid technological changes shaping modern warfare.