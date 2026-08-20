European nations express solidarity with ICC, stress importance of court’s independence to carry out its essential work

Norway, Finland voice concern over new US sanctions targeting International Criminal Court European nations express solidarity with ICC, stress importance of court’s independence to carry out its essential work

Norway and Finland on Thursday joined other European countries in voicing concern over new US sanctions targeting the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor’s office.

In a post on US social media platform X, Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide said his country “strongly disapproves” of the latest US sanctions against ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye.

“Targeting individuals for performing their legally mandated duties undermines the integrity and independence of the international justice system,” he noted.

Finland’s Foreign Ministry also expressed concern, saying Helsinki “deeply regrets” the new sanctions imposed by the US against the court.

“The ICC must be able to fulfill its judicial mandate without restrictions. We reiterate our strong support to @IntlCrimCourt and its officials,” the ministry said.

Other European countries, including the UK, France and Germany, as well as the presidents of the European Council and European Commission, expressed solidarity with the ICC and stressed the importance of safeguarding the court’s independence.

The measures are part of sanctions against the ICC imposed by US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

The ICC said nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor and one staff member are currently under US sanctions.