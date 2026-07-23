Measure directing Trump to end hostilities with Tehran clears chamber with support from 4 Republicans

House passes war powers resolution seeking to limit US military action against Iran Measure directing Trump to end hostilities with Tehran clears chamber with support from 4 Republicans

The US House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution Thursday aimed at restricting US military operations against Iran.

The chamber approved the resolution by a vote of 214 - 208, directing the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities with Iran.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, was backed by 210 Democrats and four Republicans -- Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick.​​​​​​​

“This is a vote of conscience ... to send the clearest, even stronger message to this president ... that the House of Representatives is reasserting our authority over war,” Jayapal said during House floor remarks Wednesday. She emphasized that the war "must end" for the benefit of the American people.

The resolution specifically mandates the withdrawal of US forces from actions targeting any part of the Iranian government or military.

The move follows an official notification from US President Donald Trump to Congress on July 10, stating that "military action" against Iran had restarted. The president previously declared a monthlong ceasefire "over" after regional escalations.