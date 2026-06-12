- Midfielder Thomas Partey misses opener but remains eligible for matches played in US

Ghana's Partey denied Canadian visa over sexual assault charges - Midfielder Thomas Partey misses opener but remains eligible for matches played in US

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was reportedly denied entry to Canada, ruling him out of his country's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 17.

According to The Athletic, the former Arsenal midfielder, who now plays for Villarreal, was charged by London's Metropolitan Police in July 2025 with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty in September 2025.

Partey was later charged with two additional counts of rape in February this year and pleaded not guilty to those charges in April.

Ghana's squad arrived in Washington, DC on June 4 to begin preparations for the World Cup, with Partey among the players in camp.

After facing Panama on June 17, Ghana will play England in Boston on June 23 and Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27, matches for which Partey would be eligible.

While his visa application for the US was approved, Canada denied his application to enter the country.

According to the Canadian government, “if you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed into Canada.” Partey has been charged but has not been convicted and is awaiting trial.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told The Athletic before the World Cup: “Without any signed consent form, it is not possible for IRCC to provide details regarding any individual situation.”